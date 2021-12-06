Patricia (Patti) A. Gibson, of Deer Lodge

Mrs. Patricia (Patti) A. Gibson passed away peacefully into her Lord’s arms on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at her home in Deer Lodge, TN at the age of 78.

Patti was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Henry (H.C.) Gibson; parents, Arthur and Beulah Robinson; brother, Jerry Robinson; brother-in-law, Ross Branstetter.

Patti is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie Vertner and Jay Brown of Knoxville, TN.; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Sherry Gibson of Deer Lodge, TN.; grandchildren, Derrick and Carmen Vertner of Knoxville, TN., Cameron and Beth Vertner of Deer Lodge, TN., Andrew Gibson and Bonnie Chaboudy of Grandview, Tn.; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Vertner, Xander Vertner, Kwintyn Vertner, and Adalyn Vertner of Deer Lodge, TN.; special great-grandchild, Noah Sharp of Knoxville, TN., and bonus great-grandchild, Charity Kennedy of Deer Lodge, TN.; sister, Kathy Branstetter of Deer Lodge, TN.; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family, dear friends and two fur babies Zoey and Cloe.

Patti worked for many years in the manufacturing industry and retired from Independent Opportunities, Inc. where she provided support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. After retirement, she spent her years enjoying time with her two dogs, traveling with family, and her lifelong love, shopping. She was a dedicated member of Sunbright First Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. She was an individual who loved the Lord and enjoyed talking with people about Jesus Christ her Savior.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 10, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patti’s life. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

The family would like to thank Quality Hospice for their special care during this difficult time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patricia (Patti) A. Gibson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia “Patti”, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

