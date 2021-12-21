Oak Ridge woman faces charges after drug overdose

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

An Oak Ridge woman was arrested in Knox County on Friday on charges including child abuse and neglect after she was found unresponsive suffering from a drug overdose in her running pickup truck with her toddler in the back seat.
Knoxville Police were called to the Food City on Clinton Highway shortly after 7 pm on Friday after a passerby came across a woman later identified as 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer of Oak Ridge unresponsive behind the wheel of a running Ford F150, with a child in the back seat.

Officers report that they determined she was suffering from a narcotic overdose, and administered Narcan (Suboxone) to reverse the effects of the drugs.  When she came to, Carringer reportedly admitted to officers that she had injected herself with heroin, and that she had never overdosed before.  She also reportedly told officers she had taken the drugs because she had “had a bad day and that her husband was arrested earlier today in Anderson County for domestic assault.”

She consented to a blood draw, and was taken to the Knox County Jail on charges of driving under the influence (first offense) and with child abuse/neglect/endangerment.

DCS was contacted and the toddler was placed into the care of his maternal grandmother.  The child was not injured.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Streambank stabilization project set to begin in January

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that a streambank stabilization project will begin on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: