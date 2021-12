ORHS is on a level 3 lockdown due to a shooting threat on social media. The Oak Ridge Police Department is currently on scene investigating. Level 3 lockdown is a call for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school. Students return to classrooms. All outside doors and classroom doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

