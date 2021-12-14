Oak Ridge Chamber’s Christmas Parade Award Winners Announced

Brad Jones

Photo credit: Ray Smith

December 13, 2021 – Approximately 120 entries participated in this year’s annual Christmas parade held on Saturday, December 11. This year’s parade theme was “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Judges awarded six awards following the parade:

  • Spectacular Sparkles Award (given to the outstanding entry that presents an outstanding display of lights and/or other type of illumination) – The Real Estate Firm
  • Elfin Magic Award (given to the outstanding entry featuring children as the main part of the entry) – Cub Scout Pack 830
  • Spirit Award (given to the entry that has the most enthusiasm during the parade) – Milestone Church’s Sweet Shop
  • Director’s Award (given to the best walking/marching group) – Oak Ridge High School Marching Band
  • Chamber Award (given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme) – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge
  • Judge’s Award was a tie (given to the entry that has the best overall originality, creativity, appearance, and uniqueness of decorations) – Oak Ridge Housing Authority and the Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department.

The parade was sponsored by The Cowperwood Company and Oak Ridge Nissan. According to Christine Michaels, President and CEO of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, “We appreciate The Cowperwood Company allowing us to once again use their parking lot to stage the parade. Oak Ridge Nisson generously provided twelve of their vehicles to kick off the parade and set the scene for our ‘12 Days of Christmas’ theme along with Willow Ridge Garden Center & Landscaping, Girl Scout Troop 21158, JC Penney, Brysonn’s Closet and the Oak Ridge Community Band.”

Michaels added, “Our sincere thanks goes to Brad Jones at BBB Communications, Oak Ridge Public Works, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department for their support of the parade. And finally, a shout out the volunteer parade marshals and judges for helping make the parade a successful and safe event.”

Next year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. The theme will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The Chamber has already begun taking registrations.

