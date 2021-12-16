Nicole Ann “Nicci” Tacket, 31, Oak Ridge

Nicole Ann “Nicci” Tackett, age 31 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She also loved to paint.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Melba Malek who passed in July 2021.

Nicci is survived by her husband, Cody Tackett of Oak Ridge;

Children, Jason Malek and Harlequin Tackett;

Father, Russell Malek

Brother, Sean Malek of Texas;

And many other family members and friends.

The family chose cremation with no services to be held at this time.

