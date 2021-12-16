Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, Oliver Springs Native, to serve as Grand Marshal for the Annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade

Brad Jones

OLIVER SPRINGS, TENN. – The Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO) is excited to announce Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes (“Mother Clara”) will serve as Grand Marshal for the annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade. Mother Clara, who recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 28th is considered one of Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels and currently resides in Knoxville. She will join Mayor Omar Cox, town officials, and members of the Oliver Springs Historical Society beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Park. The annual Christmas Parade is a very exciting event for this rural coal mining town. Each year, this rich history and heritage is displayed throughout Oliver Springs and the wonderful spirit that is enjoyed among residents.

Julia Daniel, MCSO President, stated “she is excited to see Mother Clara as Grand Marshal.” Daniel said her mother, Mrs. Nannie Hopper who was a faithful member of MCSO and resident of Oliver Springs, served as Grand Marshal several years ago. “My mother always enjoyed the love she received from the Oliver Springs community.” Daniel further stated, “she is very excited to see how the town continues to recognize all residents who make-up the fabric of this wonderful town as we move into 2022; and encourages everyone to exhibit the strengths of this community. To share more love and respect for others while continuing to let their lights shine in this world.”

Mayor Omar Cox echoed similar sentiments and welcomes all to attend the parade!

MCSO would like to encourage all residents, their members, and former residents to join them in the Christmas spirit while attending this year’s parade. The parade will begin at Arrowhead Park (near Oliver Springs High School) and will continue throughout the downtown area.

For more information on this exciting event, please email Thomas McCormick, Oliver Springs City Manager, at [email protected].

