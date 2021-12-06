Mrs. Ann Pio, Kingston

Mrs. Ann Pio, 77, of Kingston passed away November 30, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.  She retired from 26 years of working as the Church Secretary at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman.  Ann lived her life taking care of others.

She is preceded in death by her son: Clay McCloud.
Parents: Millard & Bonnie Owens.
Brother: Raymond Owens.

She is survived by her husband: Bob Pio.

Three children: Floyd McCloud, Serena & husband Gerald Sarten, and Shamus Pio.
Sister: Sissy Coffelt.

Five grandchildren: Summer & Sam Butler, Michael & Kellie Tapp, Zachary & Talen Burkett, Quinton & Anden McCloud, and Dylan McCloud.
Six great-grandchildren: Tristyn, Keegan, Sophia, Hudson, Ben, and August.
And many other family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Pio family.

