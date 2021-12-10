Movita Gentry, Loudon

Ms. Movita Gentry, age 77, of Loudon, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at River Grove Health & Rehab in Loudon. Movita loved reading and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Garlin Gentry
Brother: Sidney Cheek.
Sister: Sarah Lee Brock.
She is survived by son & daughter-in-law: Franklin & Betty Hart.
Daughter: Wanda Phillis.
Three brothers: Albert Cheek, James Cheek, and Michael Perkins.
Sister: Leota & husband JW Hamby.
Two grandchildren: Kelsy & husband Thomas Nichols, and Angel Bishop.
Two great-grandchildren: Bryson Nichols and Adalyn Nichols.
And many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Gentry family.
