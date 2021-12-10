Movita Gentry, Loudon

Ms. Movita Gentry, age 77, of Loudon, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at River Grove Health & Rehab in Loudon. Movita loved reading and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Garlin Gentry

Brother: Sidney Cheek.

Sister: Sarah Lee Brock.

She is survived by son & daughter-in-law: Franklin & Betty Hart.

Daughter: Wanda Phillis.

Three brothers: Albert Cheek, James Cheek, and Michael Perkins.

Sister: Leota & husband JW Hamby.

Two grandchildren: Kelsy & husband Thomas Nichols, and Angel Bishop.

Two great-grandchildren: Bryson Nichols and Adalyn Nichols.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Gentry family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Movita Anita (Cheek) Gentry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

