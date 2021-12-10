Movita Gentry, Loudon

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Ms. Movita Gentry, age 77, of Loudon, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at River Grove Health & Rehab in Loudon.  Movita loved reading and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Garlin Gentry

Brother: Sidney Cheek.

Sister: Sarah Lee Brock.

She is survived by son & daughter-in-law: Franklin & Betty Hart.

Daughter: Wanda Phillis.

Three brothers: Albert Cheek, James Cheek, and Michael Perkins.

Sister: Leota & husband JW Hamby.

Two grandchildren: Kelsy & husband Thomas Nichols, and Angel Bishop.

Two great-grandchildren: Bryson Nichols and Adalyn Nichols.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Gentry family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Movita Anita (Cheek) Gentry, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Dorothy (Dot) Maner Marshall, Kingston

Dorothy (Dot) Maner Marshall, 92, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, December 8. She was the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: