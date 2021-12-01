Milton O. “MO” Beeler, 73

Milton O. “MO” Beeler, age 73, went to be with the Lord, November 28, 2021. He was a 1966 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and a veteran of the US Navy. Milton proudly served during the Vietnam War and considered it a privilege to have served his country. Milton was a hardworking, dedicated employee of K25 for 45 years and a member of Royce Baptist church since 1962. He was an amazingly devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family more than anything.

Milton was preceded in death by parents, Ott & Beth Beeler.

Survivors include wife of 46 years, Karen Beeler; daughters, Tiffany Beeler and Allison Williams; son-in-law and “bonus son”, Jason Williams; granddaughter, who was the light of his life and constant sidekick, Madyson Williams; canine companion, Tater Tot; special niece & nephew, Tina & Chuck McCoy; sister, Betty Eldridge; and many other relatives and loved ones. The family would like to extend special thanks to caregiver, Amber Fraker Johnson, and Amedisys Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care he received and to all Milton’s friends for the food, cards, and visits he received during his illness.

Family and friends will meet at 2 pm Friday, December 3, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services and full military honors. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

