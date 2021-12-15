Mildred Mae Hatmaker Woods, 96, Rocky Top

Mildred Mae Hatmaker Woods, age 96 of Rocky Top went to be with her Heavenly Father on December 9, 2021. Mildred was born on March 23, 1925, in Coal Creek, TN to the late Ben and Ethel Hatmaker. She was a long-time faithful member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by sister Mary Ruth Owens, brother Kenneth Hatmaker, husband Estes S. (S.B.) Woods, son David Brian Woods, and daughters Francis Kay Woods, and Mary Lynn Woods Byrd.

She is survived by daughter Betty Jo Pace (BJ Woods) and husband John, son Terry G. Woods and wife Rita, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.

A very special “Thank you” to Pam Forgety and the entire staff at Meadow View Senior Living, Clinton, TN, from her children for their love, kindness, and compassionate care given to our mother.

Family and Friends may drop by to pay their respects at their convenience from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home. The graveside will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 3:30 PM, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred Mae Woods, please visit our floral store.

