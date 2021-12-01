Michael “Mike” Lynn Freels, formerly of Clinton

Michael “Mike” Lynn Freels, age 62, formerly of Clinton, passed away at Roane Medical Center on November 26, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1959, and lived most of his life in this area. He was a machinist by trade. Mike enjoyed boating and was an avid UT sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his father: Alfred Wayne Freels; grandson: Aiden Lee Long; and sister-in-law: Betty Hensley Freels.

Mike is survived by his mother: Elmira Loflen Freels; children: Shanna Freels, Kara Lollar, and Kristina “Paige” Freels; grandchildren: Kaylee Freels, Jordan Freels, Lily Adkisson, Bryce Green, and Chase Green; brothers: Steve Freels, Barry Freels and wife Becky; special friend: Julie Wall and by extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Freels family. www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “Mike”, please visit our floral store.

