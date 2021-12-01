Michael “Mick” Bradley Jones, Vero Beach, FL (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Michael “Mick” Bradley Jones of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away November 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Gladys Jones, and brother Barry Jones.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Denise Justice Jones, son Dustin Ryan Jones of Knoxville, daughter Brook Jones (Calvin Agerton) of Vero Beach; grandchildren Kevin Ryan Jones, Leah Ashton Jones, and Alex Michael Jones all of Vero Beach; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.



He graduated from MTSU with BS in Business Education. He began teaching and coaching basketball and baseball in Knox County and Coalfield High School before his 30-year career with Boeing Aerospace in Procurement and Supply Chain Management in Oak Ridge, Ft Walton Beach, Fl, and Philadelphia, PA.



He was an avid sports fan, playing baseball at ORHS under Buddy Pope 1969-71. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play baseball and soccer.



The family will receive friends Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Fairview Rd, Harriman (Coalfield). Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm with burial in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Oak Ridge Boys Club.

