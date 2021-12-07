MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Celebrate Friends and Family and Support East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

MEDIC is celebrating the holiday season by rewarding Friends and Family for donating and supporting East TN Children’s Hospital.

From December 13th through 17th, donors will receive a coupon for Chick-fil-A, MEDIC gift, and Texas Roadhouse coupons. Donors are also entered to win $50 Food City gift cards and an Apple Watch. Make sure we know who your favorite staff member is and they’ll be entered to win prizes.

MEDIC will be supporting East TN Children’s Hospital through our Skip the Gift program through December 24th. For each donor who chooses to skip the MEDIC gift (shirt or blanket), MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH. Donors at our Ailor Avenue location will receive a ticket to vote for their favorite tree. Donors may also bring toys to donate to ETCH. Those can be brough to any location.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

