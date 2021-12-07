MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Celebrate Friends and Family and Support East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 14 Views

MEDIC is celebrating the holiday season by rewarding Friends and Family for donating and supporting East TN Children’s Hospital.

                        From December 13th through 17th, donors will receive a coupon for Chick-fil-A, MEDIC gift, and Texas Roadhouse coupons. Donors are also entered to win $50 Food City gift cards and an Apple Watch. Make sure we know who your favorite staff member is and they’ll be entered to win prizes. 

                           MEDIC will be supporting East TN Children’s Hospital through our Skip the Gift program through December 24th. For each donor who chooses to skip the MEDIC gift (shirt or blanket), MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH. Donors at our Ailor Avenue location will receive a ticket to vote for their favorite tree. Donors may also bring toys to donate to ETCH. Those can be brough to any location.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.   

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee Democratic Party asks ‘Where are the maps?’ After Fayette County Commissioners Adopt New District Maps That Would Silence Black Voters

With new census data, Tennessee, like other states, is in the middle of drawing new …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: