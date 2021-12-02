Mary Magdalene Phillips, Rocky Top

Mary Magdalene Phillips, age 79 of Rocky Top, TN passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her residence. Mary was born November 22, 1942, in Anderson County, TN to the late Melvin and Lula Seiber Wagner. She was a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church and loved crocheting and working in her flowers. Mary also loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by Husband Billy Ray Phillips and daughter Nickey Phillips. Survivors include daughters, Mickey & Jimmy Lindsay of Lake City and Vickey Phillips of Clinton, son, Ricky Phillips of Clinton, brother, Hudson Wagner of Cleveland, sisters, Alice Cantrell and Albert of Hinkley, OH and Elsie Wilson of Ohio, grandchildren, James Lindsay, Michelle Dodson and Joshua, Brandon Phillips and Adam Lindsay, great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ivy and Elijah Dodson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tennova Hospice and her nurse Karie.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Mountain View Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: Will follow visitation on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

