Mary Louise Winkler, 68

Mary Louise Winkler, age 68, went home, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 15, 2021, after bravely fighting her battle against multiple sclerosis for over 30 years. Mary Lou was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church where she took great joy in teaching the toddler age Sunday school class. After the tragedy of losing their daughter, Rebecca, Mary Lou and her husband became passionate about volunteering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and shared their story across East Tennessee. She felt if her testimony helped to save one person, it was well worth the time she put in. Mary Lou was such a caring individual who was always thinking of others above herself. Some of her interests included sewing, home decorating, and making porcelain dolls.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by daughter, Rebecca Winkler; parents, Robert & Louise Sinclair; and brothers, Bobby and Jim Sinclair.

Survivors include loving husband of 42 years, Jack Winkler; children, Angela Devine, Sheila Perryman and husband, Darrin, and Jason Winkler and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Andrea and Robert Winkler, Chelsea Devine, Jackson and Bryson Perryman, Kyleigh Winkler, and soon to be born grandson, Andrew Jakob Winkler; and brother, Clyde Sinclair, and wife, Debbie.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Parkwest Medical Center for the exceptional care Mary Lou received over the last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway Irving, TX 75062, ph. 877.ASK.MADD, www.madd.org or to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891 Washington, D.C. 20090​, ph. 1-800-344-4867, www.nationalmssociety.org.

The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, December 20, 2021, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with interment to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Lou Winkler please visit our Tribute Store.

