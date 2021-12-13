Mary Edna Burnette Wicks, Rockwood

Mary Edna Burnette Wicks, age 90 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, Tennessee. She was born on August 18, 1931. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Wicks was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church and attended Community Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was formerly a Sunday school teacher and loved gardening of all types. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Pauline Burnette; husband, Edward Wicks; sister, Betty Kanipe; brothers, Gene, Jim, and Walter Burnette. Also 3 infant brothers and sisters. Mrs. Wicks is survived by:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Diane Kindred Roddy and Wayne of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Susan Brooks Scarborough of Rockwood, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Darrell Duncan and Randi of Rockwood, TN

7 Grandchildren: Shannon Roddy (Lisa); Cindy McCullough (Scott); Holly Evans (Michael); Sarah Francis (Matt); Samantha Scarborough, Zach Duncan (Shanna); and Olivia Duncan

13 Great-grandchildren

3 Great-Great-grandchildren

Special Caregivers: Dorothy Lewis & Jennifer Miracle

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee. Rev. Ben Whittenbarger and Rev. Wayne Mullins will be officiating. Graveside and Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary Edna Burnette Wicks.

