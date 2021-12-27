Martin Stanley “Stan” Moore, Kingston

Martin Stanley “Stan” Moore, age 72, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born June 18, 1949, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and also a member of Masonic Union Grand Lodge No. 38.

Stanley was a 1967 graduate of Midway High School, joining the United States Air Force the same year, where he was stationed in Okinawa. After proudly serving his country he attended Roane State Community College. Stanley served as County Commissioner for 12 years and was recently elected as Chairman. He retired as Superintendent in Demolition at K-25 after many years of service. He enjoyed farming, working at the plant, and loved watching the UT Vols.

Preceded in death by his parents, Martin & Luella Moore; and sister, Brenda Boles.

Survived by his son, Jason Stanley Moore & wife, Noelle and grandsons, Asher & Ryker of Apopka, Florida; three sisters, Aileen Lawson Hammett, Mary Renfro Cantrell & husband, Ray, and Deborah Moore, all of Kingston; cousin, Freda Pritchard of Farragut; special lady friend, Patricia White of Andersonville; and a host of extended family & friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roane County Honor Guard or Liberty Baptist Church. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martin Stanley “Stan” Moore, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

