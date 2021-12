Martha Sue Tilley, Rockwood

Martha Sue Tilley, age 80 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on April 5, 1941. She was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. She retired from X-10 Federal Plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Georgie Smith; son, Scott Tilley; sisters, Betty Fox and Anna Kate Dyer.

Sue is survived by:

Husband of 62 years O.L. Tilley of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter Debra Tilley of Loudon, Tennessee

The best Boston Terrier ever Odie

And many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Ted Taylor officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Tilley Family.

