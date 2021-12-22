Margie Shepherd Cooper, 91, Powell

Margie Shepherd Cooper, age 91 of Powell, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 4, 1930, to the late Troy and Myrtle Huddleston Shepherd in Lafollette. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Bells Campground Baptist Church and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Cooper; and 3 siblings.

She is survived by: children, Regina Lawson (Roger), Wendell Cooper (Sandra); grandchildren, Angela Nicely (Rusty), Lori Jones (Todd), Kristy Moore, Isaac Cooper (Bethany); great-grandchildren, Savannah Moore, Gage Moore, Bryson Nicely, Levi Jones, Colton Jones, Mia Cooper; great-great-grandchild, Easton Nicely; and many other family and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 pm at the Bells Campground Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

