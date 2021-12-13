Margaret Worthington Loudermilk, Rocky Top

Margaret Worthington Loudermilk, age 95, of Rocky Top, passed away on December 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Coal Creek on January 24, 1926, to the late John L. Worthington and Sallie Cantrell Worthington. Margaret was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved Lady Vols basketball, a proud and strong Democrat. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Fred Loudermilk, sister Anna Lou Worthington and Johnnie Trew, brother James Worthington, son in law Bob Trammell, Nephew Jimmy Shannon, and niece Jeanie Trew. She is survived by:

Daughter                      Nancy Trammell                       Knox

sister                            Mary Ellen Shannon                 GA

Grandchildren               Robin Trammell Latham           Knox 

                                     Barbie Trammell Wenk & Alan   Nashville

Great Grandchildren    Devin Latham

                                     Philip Wenk

                                     Maggie Wenk

Visitation: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 2:30 pm, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips

Graveside: To follow funeral service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Main Street Baptist Church

