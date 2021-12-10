Margaret McNaughton, Oak Ridge

Margaret McNaughton, age 91 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, December 09, 2021, at Patriot Hill Assisted Living.

She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee in 1979 where she lived the rest of her life. She worked many years at Bechtel before retiring. She and her husband Ray owned and operated Ray’s BP Station on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Margaret loved spending most of her time with her family that loved her so much.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents John and Dixie Keatley; husband Raymond McNaughton; sons James McNaughton and Michael McNaughton; brother John Raymond Keatley.

She is survived by children Cathy Wallace and husband Phil of Oak Ridge, Cheryl McNaughton of Oak Ridge; brothers Donald Keatley and wife Jackie; grandsons Jeremy McNaughton and wife Amy, Heath McNaughton and wife Dawn, Christopher Wallace and wife Emily; great-grandchildren Tyler, Alex, Braden, Blake, and Emma McNaughton, and Maddox Wallace; great-great-grandson Ryder McNaughton; also, by nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

A private memorial service is planned later for the family.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the McNaughton family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

