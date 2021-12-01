Lucinda (Polli) Rebecca Wright, Kingston

Lucinda (Polli) Rebecca Wright, of Kingston, passed from this world peacefully at home on Monday evening, November 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She will forever be our example of how to treat people with love and was always the first person to help anyone she could. She will be remembered for her fighting spirit every time we talked to her or when we were in her presence.

Her smile was infectious and there were many things in her life that brought her so much joy. She loved her kids, family, grand-dogs, her jobs and everyone she met at KMART and ORUD, and friends that were there for her in ways that only each of you know.

She is survived by: her children Hannah Wright Owen and Jesse Wright and their father John Wright, daughters-in-law Rachel Owen and Madeline Rose, sister Kathy Goad, brother Donnie Phillips, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, loved ones, and special friends.

She was preceded in passing by: mother Wanda Worley.

The family will be planning a celebration of life at a future date so she can be celebrated and we can all share in the love we remember and all the fond memories we have of her.

In lieu of flowers, it was her request that all monetary donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her honor. She said that, “All the kids deserve to beat cancer and get to live life.”

If you would like to share a special moment or remembrance for her family, please send an email to [email protected]

To leave a note for Lucinda’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LUCINDA REBECCA WRIGHT, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

