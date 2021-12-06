Lester Hunter, Coalfield

Mr. Lester Hunter, age 59, a resident of Coalfield, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home. He was born June 20, 1962, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Lester did Tree Service and loved “The Great Outdoors”. He enjoyed Camping, Fishing, and setting around picking Guitars with his family and friends. He dearly loved his family, especially his Grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford & Naomi Hunter; brothers, Ray Hunter and Ottis “Peewee” Hunter; sisters, Earlene “Dimple” Quilliams, Vena Carroll, and Nadine McMahan; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Carroll, Lonnie Blalock, and Scottie Hill; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence “Junior” Hill, Jr. & Nancy Hill.

Survivors include:

Wife of 29 years: Lisa Hunter of Coalfield, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Calvin Treadway (Shannen) of Coalfield, TN

Grandkids: Calvary, Kinley, and Kaisley

Sisters & Spouses: Peggy (James) Silvey of Oliver Springs, TN

Rita “Penny” Hunter of Oliver Springs, TN

Lola Blalock of Coalfield, TN

Judy Hunter of Oliver Springs, TN

Sister-in-law: Nancy Hunter of Coalfield, TN

Brothers & Spouses: Tim (Pam) Hunter of Oliver Springs, TN

Jimmy Hunter of Oliver Springs, TN

Eugene (Wanda “Ruth”) Hunter of Coalfield, TN

Baby Brother: James Dewayne “Bucky” Hunter of Greeneville, TN

Brothers-in-law & Spouses: Daryl Hill (Angie) of Rockwood, TN

Jeffery Hill (Terri) of Oliver Springs, TN

Sisters-in-law: Alisa Hill of Rockwood, TN

Sandy Hill of Rockwood, TN

A host of nieces and nephews that loved their “Unc” very much

And special friends: Austin Seiber of Oliver Springs, TN

Chuck Brewer of Oliver Springs, TN

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with his brother, Bro. Eugene Hunter officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

