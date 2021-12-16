Larry Clayton Galloway, Lancing

Larry Clayton Galloway, age 79, of Lancing, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on December 15, 2021. Larry retired from Highland Telephone after almost 40 years of service. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed farming.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Hurgin and Ruby (York) Galloway; brothers, Billy Odell Galloway, and Joe Dan Galloway; sister, Anna Lou Galloway.

Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Glenda (Lavender) Galloway; daughters, Sandra and husband, Donnie Wilson, Cathy and husband, Phillip Stafford; son, Chris, and wife, Julie Galloway; grandchildren, Taylor and husband, Elijah Anderson, Kayla, and Drew Stafford, and Clayton Galloway; brother, H.W. Galloway and a host of nephews and nieces.

The family will have a private service on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with Darwin and Doyle Nance officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Clayton Galloway.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Galloway, of Deer Lodge, please visit our floral store.

