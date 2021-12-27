Laquita Mae Etter Addington, Kingston

Laquita Mae Etter Addington, 72, of Kingston, TN., passed away at Park West Medical Center on December 21, 2021.

Born February 26, 1949, in East Chicago, IN, and raised in Whiting, IN. After a brief time as an Army wife in Germany, she and husband Phil moved to Kingston, TN in 1972. Laquita attended First Baptist Church Kingston where she was active in music programs and a member of the McPherson Sunday School class with many of her dearest friends.

She is a graduate of Purdue University with her LPN degree and has used that well to care for her community. She was employed by Oak Ridge Gastroenterologist Association for many years. She pioneered the medication assistance program at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, TN, and was a good friend and comfort to many who came to her for advice through the years.

A prolific writer, she wrote many articles that were published in the Roane County News and Homelife magazine. She was also a member of the East Tennessee Writers Group.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sara Wilson Etter, her husband, Phillip Conway Addington, and sister, Bette Jo Berry.

She is survived by her son, Christopher James Addington, and his wife Dr. Jenny Stone, of Jacksonville, FL. Brother, Donald and wife Patty Etter of Newburgh, IN., brother-in-law, Dr. Scott Berry of Gaffney, SC., and niece, Dr. Sara Berry Gainey and husband, Dr. Tim Gainey, of Mequon, WI., friends who are like family, Nancy Skidmore, Julie Skidmore Mincke and husband Henry, their sons, Jacob and Matthew Mincke.

A celebration of life is planned for her Birthdate, February 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Kingston, TN. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the music ministry at First Baptist Church of Kingston, TN, or the Gideon’s. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Addington Family.

