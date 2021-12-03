Kingston Robbery Suspect Apprehended

Aaron James Wilson, 22

  On 12/02/2021, at approximately 3pm, Detective Keith Kile and Assistant Chief Caleb Strayer went to 929 Sewanee Street in Harriman to follow up on investigative information.

  Detective Kile and A.C. Strayer made contact with a vehicle and a male subject in the parking lot that matched the video from the robbery. The male had the same clothing on from the video of the robbery and was armed with a handgun. The male subject was detained and identified as Aaron J. Wilson, 22 years of age. During an interview, Aaron J. Wilson confessed to the robbery. Aaron J. Wilson has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft over $1000 and theft under $1000.

  The Kingston Police Department would like to thank the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Department, Rockwood Police Department, Roane County 911 Center and the Harriman Police Department for their assistance in solving this case.

PREVIOUS STORY

  On November 30, 2021at 8:24 PM, the Kingston City Police Department was dispatched to the Rocky Top Market located at 935 East Race Street in reference to an armed robbery. Officers arrived at 8:26 PM, secured the scene and initiated an investigation. The suspect was gone on officers’ arrival.

  The clerk stated that a subject entered the store, produced a handgun and robbed her of money at gun point. Officers were able to observe video footage of the robbery. The amount of money taken is still being determined.

  Anyone that has information please contact the Kingston Police Department Detective Keith Kile.

Office 865-376-2081

Dispatch 865-354-8045 (24) hours

