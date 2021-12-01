Kingston Police investigating armed robbery

On Tuesday evening at 8:24 PM, the Kingston City Police Department was dispatched to the Rocky Top Market located at 935 East Race Street in reference to an armed robbery. Officers arrived at 8:26 PM, secured the scene and initiated an investigation. The suspect was gone on the officers’ arrival. The clerk stated that a subject entered the store, produced a handgun and robbed her of money at gun point. Officers were able to observe video footage of the robbery. The amount of money taken is still being determined. Anyone that has information please contact the Kingston Police Department Detective Keith Kile. Office 865-376-2081 Dispatch 865-354-8045 (24) hours.
