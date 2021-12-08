Katie Marie Pyatt Davis, Clinton

Katie Marie Pyatt Davis, age 42, of Clinton, Tennessee, was granted her angel wings on December 5, 2021. She was a 1997 graduate of Clinton High School and a life-long resident of Clinton. Katie was baptized at a young age and joined First Baptist Church in 1992 where she remained a member.

She devoted much of her time caring for her maternal grandmother, Patsy Stair Lomeli, prior to her death in December of 2020. Katie had an infectious smile that she enjoyed sharing with others and a giving heart for anyone in need. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, John Pyatt, O.C. Willard, Denver Stair, Al and Patsy Stair Lomeli, O.K. “Bo” Ford, & Sam and Roberta Davis; mother-in-law, Anne Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Donny Davis; children, Cody and Dylan Davis; mother, Gwenda Stair Ford & husband Kenny; father, Steve Pyatt & wife Lindy; brother, Jonathan Pyatt & wife Manda and their children, Victoria & Tyler; stepbrothers, Brian Ford & wife Anne, Randy Ford, and Jason Lewis & wife Wendi; step-sister, Casey Wise & husband Aaron; grandmothers, Margaret Willard Lewis & husband Jay and Pat Ford; father-in-law, Donald L. Davis, Sr.; brother-in-law, Scott Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church Wee Ministry, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717 or Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

