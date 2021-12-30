Kathy Lynn Frost Lavigueur, Harriman

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Kathy Lynn Frost Lavigueur age 66 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her son Aaron Frost, parents J. Roy and June Frost.

Survivors include:
Husband Dan Lavigueur;
Son Cody Lavigueur;
Grandchildren Dezm’n Davidson; Gavin Frost; Piper Frost; Paisley Frost; Liam Frost and Luca Frost;
Sisters and brothers in law Debbie Brown and Marshall;
Freda Evans and Michael;
Brother and sister-in-law Mike Frost and Diane.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2021, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Scott Monday. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Lavigueur Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Junior C. Phillips, 90, Wartburg

Junior C. Phillips, 90, passed away December 26, 2021, at Richwood Nursing & Rehab Center in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: