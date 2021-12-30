Kathy Lynn Frost Lavigueur, Harriman

Kathy Lynn Frost Lavigueur age 66 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her son Aaron Frost, parents J. Roy and June Frost.

Survivors include:

Husband Dan Lavigueur;

Son Cody Lavigueur;

Grandchildren Dezm’n Davidson; Gavin Frost; Piper Frost; Paisley Frost; Liam Frost and Luca Frost;

Sisters and brothers in law Debbie Brown and Marshall;

Freda Evans and Michael;

Brother and sister-in-law Mike Frost and Diane.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2021, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Scott Monday. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Lavigueur Family.

