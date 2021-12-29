Junior C. Phillips, 90, Wartburg

Junior C. Phillips, 90, passed away December 26, 2021, at Richwood Nursing & Rehab Center in La Grange, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia (Pat) Childs Phillips, married for 57 years; his parents Sherman and Mary Redmon Phillips; his daughter Karen Phillips Garrett; and three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his daughters Pam (Terry) Stallard and Peggy (Allyn) Reisinger; Seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his brother James (Jim) Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a longtime member of Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg, Tennessee where he was a deacon emeritus. He was retired from the old Mead Papermill in Harriman, Tennessee where he served as a millwright.

Junior loved the outdoors. He loved to camp and fish with his family. Other than his church, that was his favorite place to be. He loved to be on a lake in the early morning watching the sun come up and casting his line out trying to catch another five-pound smallmouth bass. He always said he just enjoyed camping and being on the lake and when he wasn’t fishing just enjoyed being outdoors with his family.

When he was physically able and an active deacon, he enjoyed visiting the nursing home and visiting shut-ins, and delivering church bulletins so they would not feel forgotten. He also enjoyed working on the church grounds and keeping everything looking nice. He loved his church and his church family.

Junior loved to have fun, to laugh, and to make people laugh. He made others feel good just to be around him and enjoy the laughter that always erupted in conversations. He enjoyed his later year’s ritual of meeting his friends at a local restaurant for breakfasts that lasted almost until lunchtime.

Junior proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command. He served as an airplane mechanic.

Memorial gifts can be made to the building fund of Liberty Baptist Church, P O Box 40, Wartburg, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 3, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. David Acres officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Junior, please visit our floral store.

