Julia Killeffer Corea, Rockwood

Mrs. Julia Killeffer Corea, age 85, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away

Saturday, December 11, 2021. Julia was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She graduated from

Harriman High School and became a registered nurse after earning her Bachelor of Science in

Nursing from the University of Tennessee at Memphis. She was preceded in death by her

parents, Dr. Louis A. Killeffer and Julia Dunlap Killeffer.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Charles J. Corea; brother Dr. Fredrick A.

Killeffer (Raisa); children Susan Fuller (Mike), Tom Corea (Bertie), and Joy Arnold (Lennie); her 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00

p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with prayer and words of comfort by family members.

At the family’s request, masks or facial coverings will be required by those in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harriman Heritage Museum or to the Salvation

Army.

