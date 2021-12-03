Judy May Abbott Wright, 80

Judy May Abbott Wright, aged 80, traveled to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Born March 28, 1941, she was the first of four daughters to Ira Earnest and Betty Jenkins Abbott. Their mother was the glue that always held the family together, with the sisters striving to have a close, loving bond with one another and their families no matter the distance in miles between their lives.

Judy grew up in Kingston, TN. After graduating from high school, she became a licensed hairdresser, then worked at Cas Walker’s Grocery Store and later as a bus driver for Michael Dunn Rehab Center. Judy married and had two sons. She moved to California in the late 1970s. There she married her second husband, Donald Ray Wright (Harriman native). She was a school bus driver for many years in California. In 2003, the family moved back to Kingston, TN, for their retirement years, where they built their dream house.

Judy loved to travel. Her happiest times were in California and RVing across the country. Her most cherished homes were always on wheels. As her travels became her home, she loved her church families, especially her church in Holtville, CA. Her Pastor, Rev. Richard Moore, and his wife Tammy coincidentally had roots in Kingston, and they became terrific friends with Judy & her family. While in Tennessee, they were members of Faith Promise Church.

She is preceded in death by parents: Ira Earnest and Betty Jenkins Abbott, husband, Donald Ray Wright, and the father of her children, Marlin Ralph Westmoreland.

Survivors include two sons, Marlin Chuck Westmoreland (Sherwood) of Knoxville & Steven Alan Westmoreland of Lancing, one granddaughter, Kristy Lynn Wright, who she adopted and raised. Three sisters, Jane Abbott Cofer of Mobile, AL, Joan Abbott Parish (Eddie) of Kingston, TN, and Foniah Kay Abbott of Henderson, NV. Also, four nephews, Marc Cofer, Bradley and Adam Parish, and Michael Pento. And one niece, Kristina Tandy.

Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN, is handling the final arrangements

