Judith Carole Abel Giles, Rockwood

Judith Carole Abel Giles, age, 84 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on December 28, 1936. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Rockwood High School in 1955. She retired from K-Mart as a Human Resource Manager, was a life-long member of the First Christian Church, and an alumnus of the Rockwood 2000 Club. Many of her proudest moments involved spending time with her family and friends, which included camaraderie at class reunions, social events, and card games. She loved cooking for everyone, despite her large family, and she made time for everyone. While the family grieves her loss, they’re choosing to remember Judy in a way that honors her spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry and Irene Riggs Abel; husband, Jack Ellis Giles; son, Brian T. Giles; sister, Anna Joyce Abel. She is survived by:

1 son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Renè Giles of Rockwood, TN

2 daughters and son-in-law: Nesa Giles of Rockwood, TN

Sumer and Rod Reid of Baton Rouge, LA

9 Grandchildren

12 Great-grandchildren

4 Great-great-grandchildren

2 brothers and sisters-in-law: James Calvin and Valerie Abel of Hurricane, UT

Stephen Terry and Gwen Abel of Idaho Falls, ID

Many extended relatives and friends.

The Family will have a celebration of life service on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1 pm at the First Christian Church in Rockwood, TN with pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. A graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Judith Carol Abel Giles.

