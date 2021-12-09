Joseph Vincent Sprouls, 96, Norris

Norris resident Joseph Vincent Sprouls, age 96, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born April 5, 1925, in Jersey City, New Jersey to Joseph and Gertrude (Pecinich) Sprouls. He was the brother of the late John J. Sprouls. He joined the Navy in 1943 and served aboard the USS Sproston, in the Aleutian Islands, then in the South Pacific. He was married for 62 years to the late Patricia Mertig Sprouls from 1948 until her death in 2011.

He is survived by his son Timothy Sprouls and partner Anne McLaughlin of Rhode Island and daughter Cynthia (Sprouls) and her husband Charles Edrington of Norris, Tennessee. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Cody Edrington and his wife Amber of Knoxville, and Susan Edrington Iglehart and her husband Jake Iglehart of Knoxville, Marissa Sprouls of Connecticut, and Zoe Sprouls of Massachusetts. He also leaves four great-grandchildren, Joseph and Claire Iglehart, Crosby and Corinne Edrington all of Knoxville.

After serving in the Navy, Joseph worked for many years as a linotype operator in and around New York City. While living in New Jersey, Joseph studied carpentry and woodworking. Adding to the starter house he and his wife bought, Joseph single-handedly built additional rooms and a garage/workshop. In 1987 Joseph and Patricia moved to Norris from New Jersey. His affinity for carpentry and woodworking continued in Norris. He volunteered his woodworking skills for St Joseph Church, the Lenior Museum, and other nonprofit organizations. He also created furniture for his family, the frames for his wife’s paintings which were exhibited in New Jersey and New York as well as in Tennessee. Joseph served on the Norris Planning board for several years. He enjoyed playing golf in his retirement, was a lifelong New York Giants fan, and a daily reader of the New York Times Newspaper.

For Joseph’s funeral arrangements, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 visitation will be held in St Joseph Church’s social hall from 4:30p-6:00 P.M. followed by Mass at 6:00 P.M with Father Richard Armstrong officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Volunteer Ministry Center, PO Box 27406, Knoxville TN 37927. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

