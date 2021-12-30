Joseph “Joey” Farr, Coalfield

Joseph “Joey” Farr, age 64 of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Joey was raised in Coalfield and never met a stranger.  He loved going to church services in the area and was talented with making baskets and drawing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Wilma (Halburnt) Farr;  Nephew, Bobby Farr;

Grandparents, Joe and Pearl (Kelly) Farr and  Edgar, and Blanche (Freels) Halburnt.

He is survived by his Brother, Jimmy Farr, and wife Pamela of Coalfield;

Sisters, Jeanette Montgomery and husband Tim of Oliver Springs, Barbara Rich and husband Eddie of Wartburg,

Janet Thompson and husband Randy of Oak Ridge;

Nieces and Nephews, Stacey, Brenda, Tammy, R.B., Christina, Michael, Little Joe, Britny, Bill Jimbo (Jimmy), Billy, JoJo (Joseph);

Special Friend, Teresa Miller Jones;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends, on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm at the DAV building in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Bro. Jason Robbins officiating.

Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.

To leave a note for Joey’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

