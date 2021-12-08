Joseph Christopher Flatt, 32

Joseph Christopher Flatt, age 32 was born on November 25, 1989, and passed away on December 4, 2021.

He grew up in the Gibbs School area of East Knoxville. Joe was a Street Musician and played throughout the Downtown Knox area since his teens, including Market Square. He was a beloved Father, Son, Brother, and Friend to all who knew him.

Friends will gather on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 3:00 pm at 501 Blackstock Ave,

“Under the Bridge” @I-40, to remember the life of Joe Flatt. Rain or Shine.

To share a memory of Joe, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

