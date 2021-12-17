Jerry Lee Harris, Rocky Top

Jerry Lee Harris, age 75 of Rocky Top passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Hima, Kentucky on May 2, 1946, to Lucille Harris Dossett. Jerry was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Jerry loved to hunt, fish, and read. He was also an Army veteran. Jerry is preceded in death by his grandparents Luther and Purnie Hatmaker Kite of Rocky Top, Allen and Vestia Harris of Kentucky, sister Mildred Currier of Rocky Top, nephew Patrick Lynn Sharp of Rocky Top, father and mother in law Charlie and Mary Helen Bullock of Rocky Top.

Survived by:

Mother Lucille Harris Dossett of Rocky Top

Wife of 51 Years Gail Harris of Rocky Top

Sister Marlene Sharp and husband Jim of Rocky Top

Daughter Kim Harris of Clinton

Grandsons Jordan, Logan, and Jeremiah of Clinton

Great Granddaughter Denver Mae

A host of nieces and nephews and friends.



The family would like to thank UT Hospice for all the great care they gave to Jerry.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Martin officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12:15 PM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for a 1:00 PM graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

