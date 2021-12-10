Jaxon David Morrow, Baby

Jaxon David Morrow, precious baby boy of Faith Davis and Caleb Morrow was born into the arms of angels on December 5, 2021. Born at 39 weeks he weighed 7 lbs 9 oz and was 21’ long. Although Jaxon never spent any time with us on earth he was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten.



He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmothers Marilyn McMahan and Dori Conlon.



In addition to his parents and big sister, Cambree, he is survived by maternal grandparents – Phillip & April Holder of Harriman; Jason Davis of Oak Ridge. Paternal Grandparents – Megan Berry Isbell of Oak Ridge; Jessie Isbell of Oak Ridge; Steven Morrow Jr. of Seattle, WA. Great grandparents -Richard Conlon of Clinton; Ken & Anne Holder of Harriman; Dean & Gary Davis of Petros; and Robin Fleming of Coalfield. Uncles: Timothy Holder, Kenny Holder, and Aunt: Hope Davis.

Family will receive friends Monday, December 13, 2021, at Boswell Chapel Church in Oakdale from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Crab Orchard Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jaxon David Morrow.

