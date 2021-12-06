Janice Blair, Knoxville

Janice Blair, age 76 of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by her children, Helen, Walter, Beulah, Edith, Kathy, and Prissy;

Sister, Mary;

Also survived by her grandchildren, Walter, Carl, Crystal, Brandy, Tasha, Trinity, Ashley, Little Junior, Mark, and Sarah;

A host of great-grandchildren;

Special friends, Rebecca May and Kenneth May along with many other family members and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3:00 pm in Indian Bluff Church Cemetery, 299-345 Braden Flats Lane, Briceville, TN.

To leave a note for Janice’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

