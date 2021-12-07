James William Wollaston, Rockwood

Mr. James William Wollaston, age 82, passed away at his home away from home in Rockwood, TN. He was born September 15, 1939, in Oil City, PA to James “Art” Wollaston and Hilda Wollaston. He graduated from college with a master’s degree in engineering and in business. He loved to travel all over the world and had visited 5 different countries. He enjoyed singles tennis and played until he officially moved to Tennessee. He enjoyed going to the shooting range and was an airplane engineer at Bowing. He was an intelligent man and liked to design houses, so much that he designed their home they planned on building here. He is loved very much and will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pat. He is survived by:

Partner: Margaret Mary Curtis of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Bob Wollaston of Iowa

Jack Wollaston

Family will have a visitation at Evans Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 1:00- 3:00 pm. Cremation arrangements have been made to take place afterwards. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James William Wollaston.

