James Monroe Harvey, Oliver Springs

James Monroe Harvey, 77, of Oliver Springs, (fondly known to his friends and loved ones as Harv, Big Jim, Tiny, or Smiley,) was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 29th at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

In his early life, he loved playing baseball and Cowboys with his sisters and cousins. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School and went on to serve the country and was a proud decorated Vietnam veteran. He loved playing golf, as well as trying to teach his daughters to play and drive the golf cart. He also loved to take his daughters and grandchildren on the lawnmower while mowing. He retired from a lifelong career at TVA Bull Run. James spent his later years surrounding himself with family and friends and traveling. James was recognized and proudly received an official “Welcome Home” in Washington, D.C. for his efforts in the Vietnam War in 2019.

James was a beloved son, brother, and father. He loved his family so very much. His favorite quote was “I love God, my family, and my country. In that order.”

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Elsie Harvey, and daughter Mary. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Elizabeth, daughters, Amber and Savannah, sisters, Carolyn and Judy, aunt, Nancy, and grandchildren, Chayce, Eowyn, and Mason Elizabeth.

At the end of every prayer, James would always mention “the little children” and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the local Kerbela Shriners chapter in Knoxville.

A memorial service will be held at the DAV in Oliver Springs on Tuesday, December 7th from noon to 2 p.m.

To leave a note for James’ family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JAMES, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

