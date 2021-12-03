James Kenneth “Underdog” Underwood, Rockwood

James Kenneth “Underdog” Underwood, age 63 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 20, 1957. He was preceded in death by his mother Margie Underwood and his brother. He is survived by:

Wife: Jennifer Underwood of Rockwood, TN

Son: Shane Underwood of Kingston, TN

Son: James and (June) Underwood of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Nikki and (Daniel) Swanson of Illinois

Daughter: Sophie Golliher of Rockwood, TN

Son: Hunter Golliher of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Freddie Bud Underwood and Butch Underwood

Sisters: Tina Underwood, Anita Hawn, Lisa, and (Roy) Cagley

Many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren as well as a host of brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

The Family will have a visitation on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 12 pm-1 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Kenneth Underwood.

