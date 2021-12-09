James Arthur Reagan II, Clinton

James Arthur Reagan II, age 54 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. James was born July 25, 1967, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late James Reagan I and Barbara Reagan. Throughout his life he loved telling people about Jesus, coaching and watching football, was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, but most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving children, Chelsey Fremming & wife Cassie of Knoxville and Brittany Reagan of Clinton; son, Chad Reagan of Clinton; grandchildren, Shayne, Cadance, Kell, Reagan, & Realynn; sisters, Darlene Reagan of Knoxville and Sharon Reagan of Knoxville; niece, Angel Woodruff; special nephew, CJ Neal; nephew, Luke Arnold.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

