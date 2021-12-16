Jacob Hunter Duncan, 18, Oak Ridge

Jacob Hunter Duncan, age 18 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on January 11, 2003.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” The Gospel of John 1:5.

Jacob Hunter Duncan was a wonderful son, grandson, great-grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, and nephew. Though his time was short, those who were lucky enough to know him knew a boy of intelligence, good looks, great hair, and boundless energy. The impressions he left on his family and friends will always be treasured. He is no longer with us, but Jacob’s light still shines on. The darkness has not overcome it.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Bill and Bessie Brown, Byrd and Bonnie Duncan; uncles, John (Gabby) Brown and Adam Brown.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Duncan; father, Jason Duncan; brother, Chris Giles and wife Tabitha; his best friend and dog, Pax; grandparents, Tim and Valerie Duncan, Earl and Zenna Bailey, John L. and Joan Brown; great-grandparents, Burl and Etta Kanipes, Henry and Shirley Brock; niece, Abbey Giles; godmother, Kayla Ryan; aunts and uncles, Ashley Duncan, William Duncan, and Emily Romesburg, Bonnie Ladd, Junior Bailey, and Phyllis Williams; cousins, Grace and Elias Duncan, Ricky and Rocky Bailey, Jessica Dyke.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, and funeral service will begin at 7 pm. A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Browns Flats Cemetery, Briceville. Bro. Ricky Bailey and Bro. Butch Mullins will be officiating the services.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Duncan family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacob, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

