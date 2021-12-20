Jackie L. Hill, Camp Austin

Mr. Jackie L. Hill, age 70, of Camp Austin, gained his wings on Saturday, December 18, 2021, peacefully with his family by his side. He was a lifelong member of West Side Baptist Church in Oakdale. Jackie was a long-standing businessman and respected friend to so many.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Faye Hill.

Son: Richard Hill.

Stepsons: Mike Garrett and Mitch Garrett.

Parents: Robert & Imogen Davis Hill.

Brothers: Bobby, Billie, Richard & L.G.

Sisters: Velma and Elizabeth.

He is survived by his son: Jack Delynn Hill.

Daughters & sons-in-law: Hoa Hill (Lam) and Monica Rymer (Josh)

18 Grandchildren: Adam, Danielle, Amanda, Leah, Brandon, Jared, Joseph, Austin, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Lauren, Michael, Johnathan, Alan, Anthony, Isaac, Kelsey, and Madilyn.

10 great-grandchildren: Nathaniel “Crocket”, Zaylee, Kaisley, Brayleigh, Oaklyn, Maddox, Millie, Kaia “Canoe”, Evan Mykamarie, Garrett, and Adeline.

5 brothers: Fred, Harvey, Jimmy, Otis, and Tim.

3 sisters: Agnes, Patricia, and Mary Ada.

Jackie also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Jackie would like to give a special thanks to son-in-law Josh Rymer for going above and beyond in the year prior to his transition into his heavenly home.

The Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Tim Rauhuff and Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Piney Church Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hill family.

