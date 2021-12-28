Howell S. Kelly, Kingston

Howell S. Kelly, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Renaissance Terrace after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born July 17, 1945, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church. He spent his working years in construction with Johnson & Galyon. He retired from the Roane County Recycling Center. Howell was a very friendly and giving person. He loved his family, friends, and his church. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, hiking, or anything to do with the outdoors. Howell would say, “My life’s been full, great family, good friends, good times, and my loved one’s touch.” He was always helping people and never met a stranger. Preceded in death by his parents, C.S. and Bessie Ruth Kelly, brother, Danny Kelly.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 54 years Gladys Clark Kelly of Kingston

Daughter & Son-in-law Tammy & Mike Woodall of Maryville

Grandchildren Katie Loo & husband, Austin of Blair, Nebraska

Leah Woodall of Maryville

Brothers Franklin Kelly of Knoxville

Dennis Kelly & wife, Jenni of Rockwood

Many special nieces & nephews and a host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating and eulogies by Steve Clark and Chris Duncan. Interment will follow service at Roane Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh, Justin, and Cody Duncan, Adam & Bryan Schubert, and Jake Watson. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

