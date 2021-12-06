Hope Keriann Beck, 21, Kingston

Hope Keriann Beck age 21 of Kingston, TN passed away November 30th at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Hope was born on June 23, 2000, to the parents of Angela Kerr Beck and Gene Beck. Hope’s brightness was created purely from within her own being. With all odds against her, Hope was known by her friends and family to be loving and sweet, with a splash of sass. Though she suffered much, she loved, lived, and enjoyed her life in the best way that she could. A little warrior, she fought her battles with smiles, giggles, and toys, and was triumphant until the very end.

Preceded in death by Grandpa Eugene Cain and several other great aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

Survived by mom Angela Kerr Beck of Kingston, TN, dad Gene Beck of Harriman, TN, sisters, Kristine Hazelwood of Columbia, TN and Elizabeth Beck of Knoxville, TN, brother-in-law Cody Hazelwood of Columbia, TN.

The Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Morrison Hill Christian Church with a Remembrance Service at 4:00 p.m., Minister John Pryor officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Beck Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Hope Keriann Beck please visit our Sympathy Store.

