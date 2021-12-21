Hester Stafford Malone, Cave Creek

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Hester Stafford Malone, age 82, of the Cave Creek community of Roane County, passed away Saturday, December 18,
2021 at River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center in Loudon. She was born November 24, 1938, and was a member of
Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey & Susie Harvey Stafford; brother,
George Stafford; sister, Mary “Tootsie” Crox; nephew, Charles “Tommy” Crox.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 60 yearsBilly Gene Malone of the Cave Creek community

Niece Juanita Patterson & husband, Johnny of Lenoir City

Niece Becky Crox of Lenoir City

NephewsLarry Stafford & wife, Kim of Kingston
David Stafford & wife, Betsy of Lenoir City

Several great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews

Due to Hester’s husbands’ illness, her wishes were to have no funeral but a family graveside service which will be held
Monday, December 27, 2021, at Cave Creek Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Jamie Patterson officiating. Online register
book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Cody Clinton Brown, 32, Clinton

Cody Clinton Brown, age 32 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: