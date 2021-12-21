Hester Stafford Malone, Cave Creek

Hester Stafford Malone, age 82, of the Cave Creek community of Roane County, passed away Saturday, December 18,
2021 at River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center in Loudon. She was born November 24, 1938, and was a member of
Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey & Susie Harvey Stafford; brother,
George Stafford; sister, Mary “Tootsie” Crox; nephew, Charles “Tommy” Crox.
SURVIVORS
Loving husband of 60 yearsBilly Gene Malone of the Cave Creek community
Niece Juanita Patterson & husband, Johnny of Lenoir City
Niece Becky Crox of Lenoir City
NephewsLarry Stafford & wife, Kim of Kingston
David Stafford & wife, Betsy of Lenoir City
Several great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews
Due to Hester’s husbands’ illness, her wishes were to have no funeral but a family graveside service which will be held
Monday, December 27, 2021, at Cave Creek Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Jamie Patterson officiating. Online register
book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.