Hershel "Keith" Davis, Andersonville

Hershel “Keith” Davis, age 74 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center.  He was born March 20, 1947, in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Caleb and Flora Davis.  Throughout his life, he loved fishing, camping, gardening, carpentry work, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Marian Kay Davis of Andersonville; sons, Mitchell Keith Davis of Oak Ridge, Mark Edward Davis & wife Lara of Oak Ridge, and David Allen Chambers of Pioneer; grandchildren, Tucker, Dalton, Autumn, Haley, Kaydence, Dominic, & Killian; several nieces and nephews

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

