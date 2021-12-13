Grover Lendis Duncan, Clinton

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Grover Lendis Duncan, age 76, of Clinton, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Duncan, mother, Gertrude Patterson, brothers, J.D. Hunter, Robert Duncan, and Louis Duncan. He will be greatly missed by his children, Shannon Duncan and Ashley Duncan, grandchildren, Brittany (Evans) Bogard and Hunter Duncan, great-grandchild, Carter Bogard, sisters, Shirley Lloyd, Martha Patterson, and Helen Bumgardener, and several nieces and nephews.

Grover was a long-time resident of Clinton and a Navy veteran. He retired from Boeing in Oak Ridge. He also selflessly gave his time to the Salvation Army.

The family will have a funeral service on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Chapel at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with the graveside service to follow at 2:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Salvation Army 409 N. Broadway Knoxville, TN 37917 or salvationarmyusa.org www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Zonie Shannon Thomas, 95, Robbins

Zonie Shannon Thomas, age 95 passed away on December 11, 2021, at her home with the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: